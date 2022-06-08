BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 148.24 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £192.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($1.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.18.

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

