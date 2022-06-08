BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 148.24 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £192.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($1.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.18.
