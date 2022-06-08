Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

NYSE OWL opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.