Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 582.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

