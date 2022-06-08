Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Percy H. Carter Sells 1,908 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. 568,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $86,351,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

