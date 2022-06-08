B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Lowered to GBX 385 at UBS Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.17.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

