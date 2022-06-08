BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($68.82) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($75.27) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($64.52) to €63.00 ($67.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 172,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

