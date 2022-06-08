Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
