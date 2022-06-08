Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 47,643 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 140,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,751,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.