BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 2,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,560. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 180,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

