Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,834. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

