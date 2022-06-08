Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.10.
BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BOX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,512. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.16.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
