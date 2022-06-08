BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.
BOX opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
