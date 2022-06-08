BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.