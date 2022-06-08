bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
BPOSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.
bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)
bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.
