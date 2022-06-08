Bradford Gay Sells 11,621 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AMWL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,937. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Well by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
