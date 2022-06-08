Bradford Gay Sells 11,621 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,937. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Well by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

