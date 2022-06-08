Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 12,280 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 60,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.