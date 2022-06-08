Brett D. Pynnonen Sells 2,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 222,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,284. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.
Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.