Brett D. Pynnonen Sells 2,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 222,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,284. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

