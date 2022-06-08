Brian J. Doerger Sells 3,633 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 4,401,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,920. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.