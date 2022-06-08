Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgestone stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

