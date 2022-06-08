Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

