Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

ASO opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

