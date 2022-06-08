Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 37.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 10,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,203. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

