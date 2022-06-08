Brokerages Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Delcath Systems reported sales of $540,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $5.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $8.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last three months. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.