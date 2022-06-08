Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 18,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

