Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.45 Million

Brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $306.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $107.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expro Group.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of XPRO opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,514,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

