Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.80 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to announce $161.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the highest is $165.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $158.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $647.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $706.85 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $725.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

