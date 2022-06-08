Brokerages Anticipate Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,645,320. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 408,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $16,323,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

