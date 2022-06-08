Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,514.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

