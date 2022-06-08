Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 198,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,013,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.60 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
