Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.80. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 113,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

