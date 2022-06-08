Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 233,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.