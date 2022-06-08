Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLNGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of VLN stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,056. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.