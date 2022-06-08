Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
