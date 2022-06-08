Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will post sales of $198.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.42 million and the highest is $200.26 million. EZCORP posted sales of $174.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $838.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $848.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $902.07 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $907.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

EZPW stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.