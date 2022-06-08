Brokerages Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) will announce $41.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.66 million to $46.88 million. Hut 8 Mining posted sales of $27.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $171.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.73 million to $195.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

