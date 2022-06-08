Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.67 Million

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to report $47.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $48.20 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $192.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $197.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $205.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $410.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

