Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. MasTec posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,492. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

