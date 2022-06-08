Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of MMSI stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
