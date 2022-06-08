Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 140,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $417.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

