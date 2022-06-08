Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 241,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,443. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

