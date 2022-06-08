Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

