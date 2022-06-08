Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $22.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RAD stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 99,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.