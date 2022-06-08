Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 9,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,497. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $613.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $523,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

