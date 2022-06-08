Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.61%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.