Brokerages Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce $44.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.25 million. UpHealth posted sales of $31.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $205.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.22 million to $205.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $284.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UpHealth.

UPH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.03. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 412,813 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

