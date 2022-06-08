Brokerages Set ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Price Target at $8.10

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 111,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,501. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 299.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

