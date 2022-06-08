Brokerages Set bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT at $7.67

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

BPOSY stock remained flat at $$6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.3365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

