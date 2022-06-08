Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target at $13.75

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
