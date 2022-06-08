Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 264

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.31).

MONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:MONY traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.28). 672,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,654. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £977.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.41.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

