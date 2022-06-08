Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target at $1,045.00

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,045.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.78) to GBX 990 ($12.41) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

