Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price at GBX 4,183.33

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($52.42).

RHIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($48.12) to GBX 3,100 ($38.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON:RHIM traded down GBX 36 ($0.45) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,516 ($31.53). 28,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,182 ($27.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,642 ($58.17). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,411.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,878.72.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.