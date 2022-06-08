Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT at $15.00

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

